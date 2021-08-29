Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 98,560 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Gentex by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,544. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

