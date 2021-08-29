Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,258 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

APH traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 2,225,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

