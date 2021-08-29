Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,044 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,006,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $320,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

