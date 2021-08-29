John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the July 29th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128,572 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,054. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

