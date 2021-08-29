Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $160.79

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.79 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.86). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.93), with a volume of 764,858 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £656.17 million and a PE ratio of -22.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.79.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

