Joshua Kushner Purchases 31,794 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $419,044.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner bought 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $3,057,139.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22.

OSCR opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after acquiring an additional 559,947 shares during the period. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

