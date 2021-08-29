JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth $192,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.