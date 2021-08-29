JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €700.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €614.18 ($722.57).

