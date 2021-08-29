JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $310.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

