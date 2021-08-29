JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The company has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

