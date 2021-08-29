JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

