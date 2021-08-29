JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of GEAGF stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

