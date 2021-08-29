JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72.

