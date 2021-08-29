Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.19

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Jumbo Interactive’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

In other Jumbo Interactive news, insider Michael (Mike) Veverka acquired 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$16.49 ($11.78) per share, with a total value of A$165,724.50 ($118,374.64).

Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.

