Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stake Cut by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KALU opened at $125.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $141.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $53,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,860 shares of company stock worth $627,332. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

