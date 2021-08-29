Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Kellogg worth $56,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 173.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $63.28. 1,776,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

