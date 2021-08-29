Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €804.27 ($946.20).

KER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KER stock traded down €3.80 ($4.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €668.60 ($786.59). 146,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €740.18.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

