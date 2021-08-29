Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of KRYPF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15. Kerry Properties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

