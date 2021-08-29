KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

KBR stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. KBR has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

