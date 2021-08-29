KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by 94.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

KEY stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

