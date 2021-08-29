Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.8% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

