Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.59. 13,133,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,238,264. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

