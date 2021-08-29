Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies has a payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of KINS opened at $6.97 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.