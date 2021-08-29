Kommunitas Reaches Market Capitalization of $288,833.70 (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $288,833.70 and approximately $744,538.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kommunitas’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,076,274 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

