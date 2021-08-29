Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KFY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.