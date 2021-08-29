Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Sells $325,710.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $325,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KOSS stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.05 million, a PE ratio of 299.88 and a beta of -2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66. Koss Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45.

Get Koss alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Koss during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the first quarter worth $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.