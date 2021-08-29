Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,500 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $57.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.