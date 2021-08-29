Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,111,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 29th total of 3,322,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.2 days.

KUASF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Kuaishou Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuaishou Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:KUASF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

