L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 33.8% in August

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the July 29th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

