L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the July 29th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

