Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.46

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.46 and last traded at $113.36, with a volume of 902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 282.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.