Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.46

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.46 and last traded at $113.36, with a volume of 902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 282.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.