Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LCSHF. HSBC cut Lancashire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

