Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

