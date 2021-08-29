Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NYSE:ESM opened at $9.71 on Friday. Esm Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

