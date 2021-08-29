Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $134,000 in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWETU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

