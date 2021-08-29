Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $117,000 Investment in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of LIV Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVK opened at $11.68 on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

