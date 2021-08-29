Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

NASDAQ ARTAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Artisan Acquisition Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

