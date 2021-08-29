Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.24% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.
Alpha Capital Acquisition Profile
