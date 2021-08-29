Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after buying an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 204,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lazard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lazard by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 918,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $48.75. 338,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

