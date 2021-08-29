Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LEMIF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 35,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,457. Leading Edge Materials has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

