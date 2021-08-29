Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS LEMIF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 35,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,457. Leading Edge Materials has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
