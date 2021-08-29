Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BP by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BP by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in BP by 11.5% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BP by 179.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in BP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 99,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

