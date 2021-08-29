Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 55,408 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.