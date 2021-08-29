Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 135.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $247.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $248.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.