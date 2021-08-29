Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $354.57 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.