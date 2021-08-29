Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $511,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $278.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

