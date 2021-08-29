Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $136.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.