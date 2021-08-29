Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 178.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

