Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,110 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 49,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

