Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 520,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 54.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,276,000 after acquiring an additional 71,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.25.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,618 shares of company stock valued at $34,498,301 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494.96. The company had a trading volume of 280,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $496.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

